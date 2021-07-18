Fred Alger Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 9.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM stock opened at $260.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.96. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $275.67. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -74.26, a PEG ratio of 324.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

