Fred Alger Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,766,000 after buying an additional 66,809 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $2,714,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,259 shares of company stock worth $31,959,240. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $922.54.

BlackRock stock opened at $875.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $920.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $872.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

