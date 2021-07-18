Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 21,616 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,616 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 560.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $14.54 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

