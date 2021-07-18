Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,089 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 381,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 33,615 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.