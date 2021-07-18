FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Get FreightCar America alerts:

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $80.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.49. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.57.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. Analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 80,073 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.