FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $5.17 on Thursday. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $80.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.49.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. The company had revenue of $32.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,073 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

