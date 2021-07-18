Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Down 48.8% in June

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 310,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNLPF shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

FNLPF traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.07. 9,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,725. Fresnillo has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $18.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

