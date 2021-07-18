Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the June 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 4,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Friedman Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

FRD stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. 27,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.68. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

