frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) & Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Head-To-Head Survey

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares frontdoor and Airbnb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio frontdoor $1.47 billion 2.70 $112.00 million $1.55 29.94 Airbnb $3.38 billion 24.55 -$4.58 billion ($15.53) -8.65

frontdoor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airbnb. Airbnb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than frontdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for frontdoor and Airbnb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score frontdoor 0 3 5 0 2.63 Airbnb 1 19 16 0 2.42

frontdoor currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.66%. Airbnb has a consensus price target of $170.57, indicating a potential upside of 26.99%. Given Airbnb’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airbnb is more favorable than frontdoor.

Profitability

This table compares frontdoor and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets frontdoor 6.96% -161.06% 8.83% Airbnb N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of frontdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of frontdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of Airbnb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

frontdoor beats Airbnb on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It serves homeowners under the American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark, OneGuard, Frontdoor, and Streem brands. frontdoor, inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

