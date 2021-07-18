FSA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FSA Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 2.5% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after acquiring an additional 256,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,947 shares of company stock worth $64,456,354 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $644.22. 16,370,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,674,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.22, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $626.79. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.48.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

