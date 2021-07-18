FSA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FSA Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,539.40. 1,021,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,547. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,586.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,407.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

