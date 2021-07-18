FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of FCEL opened at $6.55 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,422,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,643,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after buying an additional 1,306,179 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 475,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 39,658 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

