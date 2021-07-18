Fusion Capital LLC Buys 833 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 2.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph E. Creed sold 27,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $2,448,255.96. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.55.

NYSE CAT traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.95. 4,368,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,297. The company has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.21 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

