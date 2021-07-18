Fusion Capital LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 3.2% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $32,222,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 47.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock traded down $22.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $588.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $625.56. The company has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

In other Lam Research news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 1,425 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.38 per share, for a total transaction of $147,316.50. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.