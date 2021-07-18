Fusion Capital LLC Sells 182 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fusion Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $57.55. 12,409,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,646,147. The company has a market cap of $263.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

