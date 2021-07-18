FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Simon Property Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simon Property Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $124.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.42. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

