FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Boosted by Analyst

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $51.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $46.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

NYSE GS opened at $364.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.37. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The firm has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $5,156,954.00. Insiders sold 24,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,369,737 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

