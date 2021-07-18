FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fresnillo plc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fresnillo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.25.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.89.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

