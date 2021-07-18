G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Acquires 54,445 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,445 shares during the quarter. Brightcove makes up approximately 1.7% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 1.32% of Brightcove worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Brightcove by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brightcove by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.95. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $518.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

