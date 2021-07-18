G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,861 shares during the quarter. iCAD makes up about 2.5% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 2.99% of iCAD worth $15,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iCAD by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after buying an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in iCAD by 8.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 19.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 105,529 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in iCAD during the first quarter worth $8,237,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 32,006 shares during the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.04 million, a P/E ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.40. iCAD, Inc. has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ICAD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

