G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,358 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.94. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

CSSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In other news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $37,772.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,589 shares of company stock worth $2,359,418. Company insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

