G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Sells 103,305 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,305 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.10% of Repay worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Repay by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Repay by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. began coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,439 over the last 90 days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $23.88 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.71.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

