G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Sells 140,907 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,907 shares during the period. LivePerson makes up 1.9% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 16,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $942,034.79. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

LivePerson stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. Analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

