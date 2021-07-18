G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Sells 265,761 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC reduced its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 265,761 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of AxoGen worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

AXGN opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.62 million, a P/E ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 0.72.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AxoGen news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

