Gail M. Sasaki Sells 275,000 Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00.

Shares of Netlist stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.11. Netlist, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

