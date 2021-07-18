Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Sells $39,100.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $39,100.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $35,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.66 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GALT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

