GATX (NYSE:GATX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

GATX (NYSE:GATX) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $101.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GATX. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of GATX opened at $88.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.98. GATX has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GATX will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,733,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,309,000 after purchasing an additional 120,070 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 35.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GATX by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 110,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in GATX by 90.9% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 186,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after buying an additional 88,715 shares during the last quarter.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

