GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,143,562.02 in Stock

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L bought 299,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,143,562.02. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 567,454 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $7,422,298.32.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L acquired 50,200 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $601,396.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 121,869 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $1,546,517.61.

GCMG opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.05.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GCMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth $375,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,857 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 267.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth $1,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

