General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 41.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.28. 1,057,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,273. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.78.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

