General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

Shares of General Electric are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 251.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

