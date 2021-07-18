General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,163 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of General Mills worth $68,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in General Mills by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,013 shares of company stock worth $3,793,023. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

GIS stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

