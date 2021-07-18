Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Trading Down 0.9%

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) shares fell 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 621 ($8.11) and last traded at GBX 626 ($8.18). 271,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 368,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 632 ($8.26).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 759 ($9.92) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 617.25.

In other news, insider Glen Sabin sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.42), for a total value of £104,375.68 ($136,367.49).

About Genuit Group (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

