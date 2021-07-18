Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 55,999 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 484,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,999 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nautilus by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 51,728 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nautilus by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nautilus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nautilus by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLS opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $429.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. Nautilus’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

