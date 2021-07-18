Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.87 Million Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,034 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,239,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,494,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,647,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $33.92 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $91,445.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 26,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $887,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,996 shares of company stock worth $7,893,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

