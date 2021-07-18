Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 124,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of DHT worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in DHT by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22,201 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in DHT by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DHT by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 158,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.24. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.84.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

