Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $582.38 million, a P/E ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 15,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $982,789.72. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCRN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

