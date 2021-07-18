Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.0735 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,513,000 after acquiring an additional 977,867 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth $10,193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 21.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 155,656 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

