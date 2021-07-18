Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. Research analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gevo by 1,131.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

