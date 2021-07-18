Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$53.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.30.

TSE:GIL opened at C$41.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.60. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$22.00 and a 52-week high of C$47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.81.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$746.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$639.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total value of C$1,858,982.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at C$7,949,440.99.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

