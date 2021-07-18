Givaudan’s (GVDNY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price target on Givaudan and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.02.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.55. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $96.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

