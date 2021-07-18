GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 58.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after buying an additional 2,271,163 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,515,000 after buying an additional 495,391 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after buying an additional 1,225,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,629,000 after buying an additional 416,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,190,000 after buying an additional 570,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

