GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Down 22.4% in June

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,450,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 18,630,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 19,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,382 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,242 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. 4,073,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.51. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

