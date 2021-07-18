Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 20,510 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of Chevron worth $123,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,199,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,319,909. The stock has a market cap of $190.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.78. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.96.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

