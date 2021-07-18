Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,051 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 399,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $67,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after buying an additional 162,612 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,764,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,179,000 after buying an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,805,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,885. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

