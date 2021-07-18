Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 5,522 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.05% of NextEra Energy worth $75,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after buying an additional 177,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,750,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,088,000 after buying an additional 891,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.92. 9,087,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,706,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

