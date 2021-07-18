Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 74,655 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 940,518 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 74,655 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $107,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,404. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.48 and a 52-week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,256 shares of company stock valued at $21,271,940. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

