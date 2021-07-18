Glenview Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 500,000 Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OHPAU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

