Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Down 20.7% in June

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned 3.35% of Global X DAX Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

