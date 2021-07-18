GoldFund Price Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 51% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $97,354.50 and $134.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006178 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000218 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000801 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

