Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $20.05 Million Holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 656.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,710 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Galapagos worth $20,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $60.05 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $214.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

